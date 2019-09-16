58 Com (WUBA) Share Value Declined While Ward Ferry Management LTD Lifted Position; Kensico Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN)

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14 million, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 274,021 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 645.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 395,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.98M, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $117.01. About 689,755 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 13/05/2018 – Steve Wynn’s Bad Luck With Picasso Goes On With $70 Million Work; 24/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX SAYS JAPAN IS MAJOR FOCUS FOR GROWTH; 10/05/2018 – WYNN: CONTINUE TO BELIEVE ELAINE WYNN ACTIONS ‘QUESTIONABLE’; 19/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS SAYS TOO LATE TO REOPEN BOARD NOMINATION PROCESS; 21/03/2018 – STEPHEN WYNN – ON MARCH 20, WFLP & WYNN RESORTS ENTERED INTO REGISTRATION RIGHTS AGREEMENT AS PROVIDED IN SEPARATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN STEPHEN WYNN & CO; 27/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Files Equity Underwriting Agreement With SEC; 14/05/2018 – ELAINE P. WYNN URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON WYNN RESORTS; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine Wynn Sues Wynn Resorts for Improperly Refusing to Provide Shareholder Records; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Adds Three Women to Board in Post-Scandal Shake-Up; 22/03/2018 – Former Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn sells entire stake in company

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 149,300 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $74.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd stated it has 6,900 shares. Moreover, Markston Intl Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 390 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 2,929 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation has invested 0.03% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp owns 52,464 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 930 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,779 are held by Capstone Advisors Limited Liability. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 151,788 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 77 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 63,900 shares to 10,100 shares, valued at $18.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 176,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

