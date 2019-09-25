58 Com (WUBA) Holding Held by Keywise Capital Management Ltd; Ithaka Group Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $997,542 as Shares Rose

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 1299.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 415,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 447,700 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.83M, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.29% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.24 million shares traded or 49.91% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 89,916 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.49 million, down from 93,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $272.47. About 3.35M shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F

Keywise Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.77 billion and $242.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 6,200 shares to 15,400 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,619 shares to 83,727 shares, valued at $17.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.