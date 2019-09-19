58.Com (WUBA) Holding Held by Genesis Asset Managers Llp; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Upped Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Stake by $364,347

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 40,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 545,740 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.36 million, up from 505,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 3.85M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to shares of Chemical X – FIDC lndústria Petroquí; 14/03/2018 – RPT-INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS DEFAULT RATIOS FOR CORPORATE LOANS LIKELY TO FALL IN SECOND SEMESTER; 05/04/2018 – MUFG SELLS PART OF ITS STAKE IN BANCO BRADESCO FOR 45.3B YEN; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SEES RETURN ON EQUITY BETWEEN 18-20 PCT IN COMING YEARS; 12/03/2018 – BRADESCO SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RAISING CAPITAL TO 67.1 BLN REAIS USING PROFIT RESERVE- FILING; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS CORPORATE LOAN DEMAND LIKELY TO REBOUND AT THE END OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – MITSUBISHI UFJ SELLING COMMON SHARES OF BRAZILIAN LENDER BANCO BRADESCO BBDC3.SA IN AUCTION

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 122,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 7.97M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $495.60 million, up from 7.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 320,403 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

More recent Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NCR Announces Definitive Agreement to buy Minority Interest Banco Bradesco Holds in NCR Manaus – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bradesco Doing Well With Improving Brazilian Economy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 10,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $19.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).