58 Com (WUBA) Holder Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Raised Holding; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $385.15 Million

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14M, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 298,122 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 550.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 5.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 6.50M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455.35 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.72B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. It is down 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – Fortescue Target Price Cut 2.4% to A$4/Share by Citi; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP 1Q FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV. $3.42B, EST. $3.70B; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 15/03/2018 – Retail ‘space race’ must end: Citigroup; 08/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Eric ltambo Appointed As CoBank Chief Banking Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcic Asset Mgmt stated it has 33 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirador Cap Prns Limited Partnership reported 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Company reported 40 shares. Bbr Limited Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 45,606 shares. 399,900 are held by Ulysses Mgmt Ltd Com. Aqr Cap Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 955,961 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 1,069 shares. Fiduciary Com reported 182,356 shares. 34,894 were reported by Murphy Capital Management Incorporated. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 1.60M shares. Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability holds 5.98% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 187,609 shares. Shikiar Asset invested in 2.95% or 107,652 shares. Kazazian Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 60,854 shares. Hap Trading Ltd holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 241,707 shares. Sandhill Capital Limited Com stated it has 9,999 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 1.18M shares to 249,000 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 592,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68M shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

