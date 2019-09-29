58 Com (WUBA) Holder Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Boosted Position by $14.99 Million; As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Invesco LTD Trimmed Holding by $15.18 Million

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 421,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 8.55M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $315.45 million, down from 8.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 32.99 million shares traded or 654.42% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14M, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 1.56 million shares traded or 85.92% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43)

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $419.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chart Inds Inc by 620,090 shares to 698,418 shares, valued at $53.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) by 54,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).

