58 Com (WUBA) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Raised Position by $9.87 Million; Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Moody’s (MCO) Position by $328,515 as Shares Rose

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 68.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 151,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 373,200 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.51M, up from 221,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $58.94. About 204,194 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 28.96% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.39% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19)

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $203.13. About 302,939 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa3 RATING TO ATRIUM EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Ohio’s $300 Mln GO Bonds, Ser. 2018A; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Definitive Aaa (sf) Rating To Corsair (Jersey) No. 3 Limited Series 37 Repackaged Notes; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa3 on Pulaski Community School District, Wl’s GO Bonds; 15/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Moody’s Downgrades Shaker Heights Csd, Oh’s Go Rating To Aa1 From Aaa, Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s says lira weakness credit negative for Turkey’s sovereign rating; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES SYNCREON CFR TO Caa2 FROM Caa3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/03/2018 – Everbright Sun Hung Kai given first-time “Baa3” long-term issuer rating from Moody’s with stable rating outlook; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,177 shares to 920,773 shares, valued at $108.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 125,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.13% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Boston Partners accumulated 639,283 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 26,164 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Old Bank In has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Amp Capital Limited owns 60,251 shares. Washington-based Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Pacific Glob Invest reported 0.1% stake. Tower Research Capital (Trc) reported 5,374 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Mngmt accumulated 240 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 55,107 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 656,205 shares. D E Shaw And Comm Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Of Toledo Na Oh holds 12,278 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability owns 1,112 shares. Salzman accumulated 12,699 shares.