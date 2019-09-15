58 Com (WUBA) Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $10.23 Million as Stock Value Declined; Verizon Communications (VZ) Position Held by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 27.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 89,243 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.10 million, up from 69,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 8.79 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: LACK OF PHONES THIS YEAR FOR MOBILE 5G; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – QTRLY GROSS REV FOR OATH, EX. IMPACT OF REV RECOGNITION STANDARD, DECREASED SEQUENTIALLY ABOUT 13 PCT TO $1.9 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.91 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 1.56 million shares traded or 84.66% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 32,137 shares to 257,579 shares, valued at $278.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 15,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Btim Corp has 0.07% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Forbes J M And Llp invested 2.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Envestnet Asset invested in 2.48 million shares. Coldstream Mgmt owns 0.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 70,166 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability has invested 2.39% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 19,097 shares. First Heartland Consultants Inc stated it has 15,792 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prtnrs invested in 128,878 shares. Autus Asset Management Ltd invested in 157,040 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 344,624 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 129,499 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Comm Limited has 214,244 shares. Delta Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 64,428 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 24,051 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft Assoc Lc stated it has 36,786 shares.