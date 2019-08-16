58.Com (WUBA) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Boosted Its Stake; As Bristol (BMY) Share Price Declined, Bollard Group Upped by $1.30 Million Its Holding

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 272,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 7.85M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515.51 million, up from 7.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $51.79. About 546,777 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19)

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 27,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 248,345 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, up from 220,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 8.36 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 01/05/2018 – The IDO R&D pipeline is in deep trouble. $BMY $INCY $NLNK et al; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 145km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 104,353 shares to 585,744 shares, valued at $140.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX).

More important recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “58.com Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers (BMY) Down 11.6% YTD: What Lies Ahead in 2H19? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.