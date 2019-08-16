58.Com (WUBA) Holder Carmignac Gestion Decreased Its Position as Stock Declined; As Walmart Com (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Tompkins Financial Has Lowered by $337,032 Its Holding

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tompkins Financial Corp sold 3,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,418 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 28,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 9.86M shares traded or 63.10% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/03/2018 – MASSMART RAMPING UP PAN-AFRICAN EXPANSION WITH AROUND 20 NEW STORES OUTSIDE SOUTH AFRICA IN NEXT 3 YRS – CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS FLIPKART HAS ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR GROWTH IN MOBILE, APPAREL, ELECTRONICS; 14/03/2018 – WALMART TARGETING MORE THAN 10% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YEAR END; 11/05/2018 – Walmart is spending $16 billion to buy a majority stake in Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce company; 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TO FINANCE FLIPKART INVESTMENT, CO INTENDS TO USE NEWLY ISSUED DEBT & CASH ON HAND; 30/05/2018 – MariaHalkias: Drew Holler, Walmart vp of people, said the way $WMT will judge success of its new college program is by; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO: Walmart Formally Agreed to Buy Flipkart Tuesday; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in 58.Com Inc (WUBA) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 490,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 3.17M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.97 million, down from 3.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in 58.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 397,412 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 4.74M shares to 5.79M shares, valued at $185.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 40,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Cresud S.A. (NASDAQ:CRESY).

More recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “58.com Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Tompkins Financial Corp, which manages about $632.79 million and $487.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oppenheimer Etf Tr S&P 500 Revenue by 18,807 shares to 365,389 shares, valued at $19.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

