58.com Inc. (WUBA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com Inc. 54 1.22 99.36M 2.45 23.05 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 10 0.00 72.13M -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 58.com Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com Inc. 184,752,696.17% 11.6% 8% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 736,020,408.16% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for 58.com Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

58.com Inc.’s average target price is $66.4, while its potential upside is 28.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.com Inc. and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 77% and 0.8%. Insiders held 4.77% of 58.com Inc. shares. Competitively, 94.55% are Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4% Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. -3.95% -41.15% 20.6% -44.95% 0% -36.61%

For the past year 58.com Inc. had bullish trend while Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors 58.com Inc. beats Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.