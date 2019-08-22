58.com Inc. (WUBA) Reaches $52.84 After 3.00% Down Move; First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Has 1.18 Sentiment

The stock of 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.64% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.84. About 874,849 shares traded or 5.42% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22CThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $7.85 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $51.25 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WUBA worth $235.53 million less.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 109 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 92 cut down and sold holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 115.65 million shares, up from 114.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding First Industrial Realty Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 75 Increased: 72 New Position: 37.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and clients to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. The company has market cap of $7.85 billion. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. It has a 26.03 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages.

Among 4 analysts covering 58.com (NYSE:WUBA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 58.com has $84 highest and $66.4000 lowest target. $78.35’s average target is 48.28% above currents $52.84 stock price. 58.com had 9 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by CLSA. Benchmark maintained 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) rating on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $84 target.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.93 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 33.98 P/E ratio. It makes investments in industrial properties.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc holds 4.42% of its portfolio in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for 859,000 shares. Force Capital Management Llc owns 32,269 shares or 2.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Third Avenue Management Llc has 2.41% invested in the company for 908,608 shares. The Maryland-based Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc has invested 1.85% in the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 62,940 shares.

Analysts await First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 7.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.4 per share. FR’s profit will be $54.74M for 22.52 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.