58.com Inc. (WUBA) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) Comparison side by side

Since 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com Inc. 61 0.00 N/A 2.45 23.05 Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.06 N/A 1.31 4.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Live Ventures Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than 58.com Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. 58.com Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Live Ventures Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of 58.com Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8% Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3%

Risk & Volatility

58.com Inc.’s current beta is 1.61 and it happens to be 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Live Ventures Incorporated’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of 58.com Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Live Ventures Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Live Ventures Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than 58.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

58.com Inc. and Live Ventures Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Live Ventures Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of 58.com Inc. is $66.4, with potential upside of 20.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77% of 58.com Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.1% of Live Ventures Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.77% of 58.com Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 82.4% are Live Ventures Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4% Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86%

For the past year 58.com Inc. had bullish trend while Live Ventures Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

58.com Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Live Ventures Incorporated.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.