58.com Inc. (WUBA) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) is a company in the Internet Information Providers industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.com Inc. has 77% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.37% institutional ownership for its competitors. 4.77% of 58.com Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.14% of all Internet Information Providers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has 58.com Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com Inc. 185,407,725.32% 11.60% 8.00% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing 58.com Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com Inc. 99.36M 54 23.05 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

58.com Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio 58.com Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for 58.com Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.32 2.74

$66.4 is the consensus target price of 58.com Inc., with a potential upside of 37.33%. The competitors have a potential upside of 128.81%. The analysts’ view based on the results delivered earlier is that 58.com Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 58.com Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year 58.com Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 58.com Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, 58.com Inc.’s competitors have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. 58.com Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 58.com Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.61 shows that 58.com Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, 58.com Inc.’s competitors are 38.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors 58.com Inc.’s peers beat 58.com Inc.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.