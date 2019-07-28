58.com Inc. (WUBA) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Comparing side by side

58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com Inc. 63 0.00 N/A 1.95 32.15 Facebook Inc. 176 9.11 N/A 6.73 27.67

Demonstrates 58.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Facebook Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to 58.com Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. 58.com Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Facebook Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 6.5% Facebook Inc. 0.00% 23.7% 20.1%

Volatility and Risk

58.com Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.65. Competitively, Facebook Inc.’s beta is 0.94 which is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 58.com Inc. Its rival Facebook Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.4 and 5.4 respectively. Facebook Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than 58.com Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for 58.com Inc. and Facebook Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Facebook Inc. 0 1 15 2.94

58.com Inc.’s consensus price target is $82.33, while its potential upside is 39.31%. Facebook Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $204.11 consensus price target and a 2.18% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that 58.com Inc. seems more appealing than Facebook Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of 58.com Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.2% of Facebook Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.77% of 58.com Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Facebook Inc. has 1.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 58.com Inc. -4.92% -8.91% -8.39% 3.74% -28.96% 15.77% Facebook Inc. -1.73% 3.68% 13.53% 28.5% -0.2% 42.09%

For the past year 58.com Inc. was less bullish than Facebook Inc.

Summary

Facebook Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors 58.com Inc.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 1.23 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.