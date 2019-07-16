58.com Inc. (WUBA) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Contrasting side by side

58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) and China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com Inc. 63 0.00 N/A 1.95 32.15 China Finance Online Co. Limited 1 0.48 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights 58.com Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of 58.com Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 6.5% China Finance Online Co. Limited 0.00% -46.9% -23%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.65 beta means 58.com Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. China Finance Online Co. Limited on the other hand, has 2.15 beta which makes it 115.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

58.com Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, China Finance Online Co. Limited which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for 58.com Inc. and China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 China Finance Online Co. Limited 0 0 0 0.00

58.com Inc. has a 40.93% upside potential and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.6% of 58.com Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.7% of China Finance Online Co. Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.77% of 58.com Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11.5% of China Finance Online Co. Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 58.com Inc. -4.92% -8.91% -8.39% 3.74% -28.96% 15.77% China Finance Online Co. Limited -14.78% -34.23% -8.41% -44% -51.24% 8.89%

For the past year 58.com Inc. was more bullish than China Finance Online Co. Limited.

Summary

58.com Inc. beats China Finance Online Co. Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.