57161 (APF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE)

57161 (NYSE:APF) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00 Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of 57161 and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 57161 (NYSE:APF) and Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. (NYSE:DSE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 57161 0.00% 0% 0% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.24% of 57161 shares and 25.39% of Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.23% of 57161 shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. -2.65% 4.89% 0.19% 2.59% -13.01% 31.04%

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. beats 57161.

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in the business of exploring, developing, producing, gathering, transporting, processing, storing, refining, distributing, mining, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products or coal. It primarily invests in equity securities of midstream MLPs and stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. The fund employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as management philosophy and track record, competitive advantages via barriers to entry, long-term customer relationships and geographic footprint, regulatory landscape via permitting and export laws, quality of asset drop-down inventory including right of first offer, and assessment of fee-based contract structure including minimum volume commitments, inflation escalators, and take-or-pay provisions to create its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc. was formed on March 28, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.