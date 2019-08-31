57161 (APF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

As Asset Management businesses, 57161 (NYSE:APF) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 140 3.30 N/A 14.34 9.83

Table 1 demonstrates 57161 and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us 57161 and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
57161 0.00% 0% 0%
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.24% of 57161 shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.23% of 57161 shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69%

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats 57161 on 6 of the 7 factors.

