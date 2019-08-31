57161 (APF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

As Asset Management businesses, 57161 (NYSE:APF) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|140
|3.30
|N/A
|14.34
|9.83
Table 1 demonstrates 57161 and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us 57161 and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 65.24% of 57161 shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 5.23% of 57161 shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats 57161 on 6 of the 7 factors.
