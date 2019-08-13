57161 (APF)’s Financial Results Comparing With BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

As Asset Management companies, 57161 (NYSE:APF) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 12 0.96 N/A 1.27 8.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of 57161 and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of 57161 and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 57161 0.00% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for 57161 and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 57161 0 0 0 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12.83 average price target and a 43.51% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57161 and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.24% and 0%. Insiders owned 5.23% of 57161 shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. beats 57161 on 8 of the 8 factors.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.