57161 (APF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Comparison side by side

57161 (NYSE:APF) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|10.26
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 57161 and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both 57161 and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 65.24% and 0% respectively. 57161’s share held by insiders are 5.23%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.42% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats 57161.
