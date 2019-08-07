57161 (APF) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting 57161 (NYSE:APF) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
57161 has 65.24% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 5.23% of 57161 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have 57161 and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|57161
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares 57161 and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|57161
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for 57161 and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|57161
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.13
|1.95
|1.71
|2.61
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.44%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 57161 and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
Dividends
57161 does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors 57161’s competitors beat 57161.
