57161 (APF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in 57161 (NYSE:APF) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.25
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 57161 and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us 57161 and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
57161 and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.24% and 3.74%. About 5.23% of 57161’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
Summary
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. beats on 4 of the 4 factors 57161.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.