57161 (APF) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) Contrasting side by side

Since 57161 (NYSE:APF) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 57161 N/A 0.00 N/A -3.70 0.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 15.18 N/A 0.71 19.40

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 57161 and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 57161 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57161 and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 65.24% and 22.19%. About 5.23% of 57161’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 57161 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86%

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 5 factors 57161.