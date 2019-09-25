51Job (JOBS) Valuation Declined While Sloane Robinson Llp Has Decreased Position; Wilkins Investment Counsel Upped Stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY)

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 64.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 85,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 47,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, down from 133,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 197,399 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 228,100 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01M, up from 203,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 3.00 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.