51Job (JOBS) Stock Value Rose While Sloane Robinson Llp Boosted Holding; Allen Investment Management Has Upped Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Stake

Sloane Robinson Llp increased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 282.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp bought 98,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 34,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $76.95. About 87,496 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 27.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.)

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 140.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 104,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 179,024 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 74,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 955,003 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 16.31% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.74% the S&P500.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 14,947 shares to 83,041 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

