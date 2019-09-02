51Job (JOBS) Shareholder Matthews International Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Raised Position

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 149,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 135,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.17% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 311,532 shares traded or 43.75% up from the average. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 951.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 170,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 188,508 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 17,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $643.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.70% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 9.36M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 56,900 shares to 332,800 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 669,237 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Asset Mgmt has 40,750 shares. 295,348 were reported by Pinebridge Investments L P. Paloma Prtn Company invested in 0.01% or 73,554 shares. Sei Investments has 11,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 991 shares. 597,465 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys. Fruth Inv Management reported 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Arizona State Retirement System reported 503,672 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc reported 1.36 million shares stake. Interest Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 44,454 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 0.13% or 114 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 1.16M shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt reported 0.03% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC) by 16,983 shares to 13,548 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 32,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,853 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J bought $359,065 worth of stock or 177,100 shares.