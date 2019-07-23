51Job (JOBS) Position Has Raised by Matthews International Capital Management Llc; Woodmont Investment Counsel Increases Position in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP)

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 135,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 133,514 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 27.00% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 274,610 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc by 56,900 shares to 332,800 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beigene Ltd by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,603 shares, and cut its stake in Greentree Hospitality Group L.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,503 shares to 40,842 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 35,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,329 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).