51Job (JOBS) Holder Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed Holding; American Trust Investment Advisors Lowered Its American Tower New (AMT) Position by $578,195

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 489,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 3.39M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263.66 million, down from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.17% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.93. About 311,532 shares traded or 43.75% up from the average. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.)

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 11,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.19. About 1.43M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects Incorporated reported 260 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Corporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 20,296 shares. Burney has invested 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 370,978 were accumulated by Sei. Natixis holds 0.01% or 4,693 shares. Usa Finance Portformulas Corp owns 0.93% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 7,523 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 155,537 shares. Fayez Sarofim invested in 1,693 shares. Envestnet Asset owns 350,983 shares. 5,744 were reported by Zeke Cap Advsrs Llc. Horrell Mgmt invested 0.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Morgan Stanley holds 0.2% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3.56 million shares. Pitcairn holds 5,290 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp has invested 0.39% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

