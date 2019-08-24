51Job (JOBS) Holder Driehaus Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.07 Million as Stock Price Declined; Intrust Bank Na Maintains Stake in International Business Machs (IBM)

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 195.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 5,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,435 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – IBM Ongoing GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Were About 14 % and 16 %, Respectively; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 17/04/2018 – IBM – REPORTED GAAP AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) TAX RATES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER INCLUDE A $0.8 BILLION DISCRETE TAX BENEFIT; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video)

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 69.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 13,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 6,046 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 19,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.87. About 104,304 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 20,646 shares to 43,838 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 316,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).

