51job, Inc. (JOBS) EPS Estimated At $0.59; Shorts at Digirad (DRAD) Lowered By 23.37%

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) had a decrease of 23.37% in short interest. DRAD’s SI was 95,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 23.37% from 124,500 shares previously. With 44,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s short sellers to cover DRAD’s short positions. The SI to Digirad Corporation’s float is 0.57%. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.33. About 12,465 shares traded. Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) has declined 61.54% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DRAD News: 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q Rev $25.5M; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q Net $4.11M; 20/04/2018 – DIGIRAD CORP HOLDER CANNELL CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q EPS 20c; 20/04/2018 – DIGIRAD CORP | CANNELL CAPITAL LL: SC 13D/A; 03/04/2018 DIGIRAD – CEO MATTHEW MOLCHAN WILL ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Digirad Sees FY Rev $100M-$105M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Digirad Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRAD)

Analysts expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 28.05% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. JOBS’s profit would be $36.87 million giving it 33.73 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, 51job, Inc.’s analysts see -19.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.00% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.6. About 255,114 shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 27.00% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.)

51job, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The firm provides recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, and 51jingying.com; and print advertising services through 51job Weekly, a city-specific recruitment advertising publication. It has a 47.04 P/E ratio. It also offers other human resource related services, such as business process outsourcing that consist of social insurance and benefits processing, regulatory compliance with local governmental employment regulations, and payroll processing; and conducts training seminars in business management, leadership, sales and marketing, human resource, negotiation skills, financial planning and analysis, public administration, manufacturing, secretarial, and other skills.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $12,994 activity. Cunnion Michael A. bought $12,994 worth of Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) on Friday, March 15.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.89 million. It operates through four divisions: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.