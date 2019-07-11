51job, Inc. (JOBS) EPS Estimated At $0.59; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Last Week

Analysts expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to report $0.59 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 28.05% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. JOBS’s profit would be $36.86 million giving it 32.68 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.73 EPS previously, 51job, Inc.’s analysts see -19.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.13. About 135,783 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 27.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.43% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.)

Among 3 analysts covering Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barrick Gold had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by GMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Desjardins Securities given on Wednesday, March 13. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. See Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) latest ratings:

13/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $17.15 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Downgrade

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, Zambia, and Saudi Arabia. The company has market cap of $38.51 billion. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal properties include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, and Veladero.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.43. About 3.21M shares traded. Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

51job, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.82 billion. The firm provides recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, and 51jingying.com; and print advertising services through 51job Weekly, a city-specific recruitment advertising publication. It has a 45.59 P/E ratio. It also offers other human resource related services, such as business process outsourcing that consist of social insurance and benefits processing, regulatory compliance with local governmental employment regulations, and payroll processing; and conducts training seminars in business management, leadership, sales and marketing, human resource, negotiation skills, financial planning and analysis, public administration, manufacturing, secretarial, and other skills.