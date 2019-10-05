51job Inc. (JOBS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51job Inc. has 50.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its peers. 25.6% of 51job Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.53% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has 51job Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51job Inc. 38,458,292.31% 21.20% 12.60% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares 51job Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 51job Inc. 27.34M 71 23.17 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

51job Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio 51job Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for 51job Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 51job Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.25 2.23

As a group, Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies have a potential upside of 85.64%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 51job Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 51job Inc. -6.14% 0.61% -16.7% 16.28% -13.53% 24.2% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 51job Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, 51job Inc.’s peers have 1.79 and 1.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. 51job Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 51job Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

51job Inc. has a beta of 1.53 and its 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, 51job Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

51job Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

51job, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, and 51jingying.com; and print advertising services through 51job Weekly, a city-specific recruitment advertising publication. It also offers other human resource related services, such as business process outsourcing that consist of social insurance and benefits processing, regulatory compliance with local governmental employment regulations, and payroll processing; and conducts training seminars in business management, leadership, sales and marketing, human resource, negotiation skills, financial planning and analysis, public administration, manufacturing, secretarial, and other skills. In addition, the company provides campus recruitment services to corporations that seek to recruit college and university students; and executive search and placement services to employers seeking to fill mid-level professional, managerial, and junior executive positions. Further, it offers professional assessment tools that assist human resource departments in evaluating capabilities and dispositions of job candidates and existing employees; provides talent assessment services; conducts general and customized surveys on salary, employee retention, and other human resource related topics; organizes and hosts annual human resource conferences and events; and offers hiring and support services to employers on select recruitment projects. The company serves multinational corporations, large national Chinese corporations, and local Chinese enterprises. It provides its services through sales offices, and a national sales and customer service call center in Wuhan. 51job, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.