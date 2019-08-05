51job Inc. (JOBS) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services company, 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51job Inc. has 50.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 61.82% institutional ownership for its rivals. 25.6% of 51job Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.53% of all Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have 51job Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51job Inc. 0.00% 21.20% 12.60% Industry Average 5.14% 71.13% 8.80%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares 51job Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 51job Inc. N/A 76 23.17 Industry Average 105.17M 2.04B 22.45

51job Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio 51job Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for 51job Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 51job Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.17 2.71

The rivals have a potential upside of 57.69%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 51job Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 51job Inc. -6.14% 0.61% -16.7% 16.28% -13.53% 24.2% Industry Average 5.83% 8.66% 18.26% 28.34% 44.47% 35.21%

For the past year 51job Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 51job Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2. Competitively, 51job Inc.’s rivals have 1.79 and 1.79 for Current and Quick Ratio. 51job Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 51job Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that 51job Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, 51job Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.32 which is 31.55% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

51job Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

51job Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

51job, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, and 51jingying.com; and print advertising services through 51job Weekly, a city-specific recruitment advertising publication. It also offers other human resource related services, such as business process outsourcing that consist of social insurance and benefits processing, regulatory compliance with local governmental employment regulations, and payroll processing; and conducts training seminars in business management, leadership, sales and marketing, human resource, negotiation skills, financial planning and analysis, public administration, manufacturing, secretarial, and other skills. In addition, the company provides campus recruitment services to corporations that seek to recruit college and university students; and executive search and placement services to employers seeking to fill mid-level professional, managerial, and junior executive positions. Further, it offers professional assessment tools that assist human resource departments in evaluating capabilities and dispositions of job candidates and existing employees; provides talent assessment services; conducts general and customized surveys on salary, employee retention, and other human resource related topics; organizes and hosts annual human resource conferences and events; and offers hiring and support services to employers on select recruitment projects. The company serves multinational corporations, large national Chinese corporations, and local Chinese enterprises. It provides its services through sales offices, and a national sales and customer service call center in Wuhan. 51job, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.