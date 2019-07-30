500.com Limited (WBAI)’s Financial Results Comparing With PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)

500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) and PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) compete against each other in the Gaming Activities sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 500.com Limited 12 0.00 N/A -1.62 0.00 PlayAGS Inc. 23 2.38 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 500.com Limited and PlayAGS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) and PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 500.com Limited 0.00% -31.2% -31.6% PlayAGS Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -1.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 500.com Limited are 6 and 6. Competitively, PlayAGS Inc. has 1.9 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. 500.com Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PlayAGS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown 500.com Limited and PlayAGS Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 500.com Limited 0 0 0 0.00 PlayAGS Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, PlayAGS Inc.’s average price target is $35, while its potential upside is 83.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.1% of 500.com Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.8% of PlayAGS Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 29.67% of 500.com Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of PlayAGS Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 500.com Limited 0.62% -14.66% -17.75% 46.26% -35.11% 49.74% PlayAGS Inc. -10.91% -19.64% -14.44% -2.43% -11.06% -10.87%

For the past year 500.com Limited has 49.74% stronger performance while PlayAGS Inc. has -10.87% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PlayAGS Inc. beats 500.com Limited.

500.com Limited provides online sports lottery services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It operates as an aggregator and processor of lottery purchase orders from its registered user accounts. The company offers a suite of online lottery services, information, user tools, and virtual community venues. Its lottery sales services comprise individual lottery purchase, lottery pool purchase, automatic tag-along purchase, recurring purchase, and locked-in lottery number purchase services. The company provides its services through its mobile applications to mobile users, as well as through its online platform. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform. The Table Products segment provides table products, side-bets, and table technology related to blackjack, poker, baccarat, craps, and roulette, as well as ancillary table products. Its brands include In-Bet, Buster Blackjack, Double Draw Poker, and Criss Cross Poker. The Interactive segment offers social gaming products through its mobile apps, Lucky Play Casino and Vegas Fever. It serves Class II Native American and Mexican gaming jurisdictions, and Class III Native American, commercial, and charity jurisdictions. The company was formerly known as AP Gaming Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to PlayAGS, Inc. in December 2017. PlayAGS, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.