500.com Limited (WBAI) Forms $9.35 Double Bottom; ZUMTOBEL AG DORNBIRN ORDINARY SHARES AU (ZMTBF) Shorts Raised By 12.61%

500.com Limited (WBAI) formed double bottom with $8.98 target or 4.00% below today’s $9.35 share price. 500.com Limited (WBAI) has $401.82 million valuation. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 101,692 shares traded or 36.25% up from the average. 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) has declined 17.50% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical WBAI News: 27/03/2018 – 500.COM LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED LOSSES PER ADS RMB2.62; 10/05/2018 – 500.COM LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED LOSSES PER ADS WERE RMB1.20 (US$0.15); 10/05/2018 – 500.com Limited to Postpone Release of 1Q 2018 Fincl Results Due to Technical Difficulties; 30/04/2018 – 500.com Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 06/03/2018 – 500.COM – DEAL UNDER WHICH CO, CHINA SPORTS LOTTERY ADMINISTRATION CENTER TO COOPERATE TO DEVELOP PHYSICAL CHANNELS TO SELL SPORTS LOTTERY TICKETS; 10/05/2018 – 500.com 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 18/05/2018 – 500.COM LTD – OPERATION PERIOD IS THREE YEARS STARTING FROM DATE OF AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – 500.COM LTD – WILL SEEK TO ENTER COOPERATION AGREEMENTS WITH PROVINCIAL SPORTS LOTTERIES CENTERS TO ASSIST IN INSTALLING SPORTS LOTTERY TERMINALS; 02/05/2018 – 500.com Entered into Framework Agreement in Respect of the Purchase of Sports Lottery Terminals; 27/03/2018 – 500.COM LTD – VOLUNTARILY & TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED ONLINE LOTTERY SALES OPERATIONS IN RESPONSE TO PROMULGATION OF SELF-INSPECTION NOTICE

ZUMTOBEL AG DORNBIRN ORDINARY SHARES AU (OTCMKTS:ZMTBF) had an increase of 12.61% in short interest. ZMTBF’s SI was 38,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.61% from 34,100 shares previously. It closed at $6.84 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $290.39 million. It offers a range of services and products, including light management components and systems for applications in professional indoor and outdoor lighting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Lighting and Components.