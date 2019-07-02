500.com Limited (WBAI) Forms $10.72 Double Top; Superior Industries International (SUP) Has 1.63 Sentiment

Superior Industries International Inc (SUP) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 65 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 40 sold and reduced positions in Superior Industries International Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 18.74 million shares, down from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Superior Industries International Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 26 Increased: 45 New Position: 20.

The stock increased 2.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 568,288 shares traded or 28.54% up from the average. Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) has declined 69.85% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries 4Q EBITDA $48.9M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.50; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q Net $10.3M; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $160M-$180M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS 2018 VIEW; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC SUP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.45 BLN TO $1.5 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q LOSS/SHR 50C, EST. EPS 33C; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $92.04 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 4.18% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. for 1.20 million shares. Teton Advisors Inc. owns 449,067 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ellington Management Group Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 61,800 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.04% in the stock. Gamco Investors Inc. Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 874,601 shares.

Analysts await Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 128.00% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.25 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Industries International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.18% EPS growth.