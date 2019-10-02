$5.74 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (URI); Shorts at TECAN AG HOMBRECHTIKON NAMEN AKT ORDINAR (TCHBF) Lowered By 75%

TECAN AG HOMBRECHTIKON NAMEN AKT ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) had a decrease of 75% in short interest. TCHBF’s SI was 300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 75% from 1,200 shares previously. It closed at $256.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report $5.74 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $1.00 EPS change or 21.10% from last quarter’s $4.74 EPS. URI’s profit would be $442.90 million giving it 5.21 P/E if the $5.74 EPS is correct. After having $4.74 EPS previously, United Rentals, Inc.’s analysts see 21.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.07% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.57. About 1.53M shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold United Rentals, Inc. shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt accumulated 4,070 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Putnam Invests Ltd Co accumulated 132,362 shares. Rdl owns 10,341 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 618 shares. Earnest Partners stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Reilly Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Parametric Port Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 349,459 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.15% or 39,600 shares. Mader & Shannon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 9,883 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.06% or 4,750 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Crestwood Advsrs Group Llc has 0.36% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 60,365 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Dupont Capital Management Corp has 2,886 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 498,588 shares.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs expects breakout for United Rentals – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “United Rentals to Present at the Morgan Stanley Seventh Annual Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alphabet, Chipotle And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 23 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $9.23 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 8.87 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.