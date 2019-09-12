$5.53 EPS Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS); Cypress Capital Group Has Raised Its Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stake

Cypress Capital Group increased Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) stake by 81.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 6,505 shares as Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD)’s stock rose 2.44%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 14,453 shares with $1.06 million value, up from 7,948 last quarter. Church & Dwight Co Inc now has $17.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.87. About 3.55M shares traded or 141.29% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report $5.53 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.75 EPS change or 11.94% from last quarter’s $6.28 EPS. GS’s profit would be $1.99 billion giving it 9.80 P/E if the $5.53 EPS is correct. After having $5.81 EPS previously, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s analysts see -4.82% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $216.8. About 1.85M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/04/2018 – ZOOPLUS: GOLDMAN SACHS HOLDS 8.21% OF VOTING RIGHTS ON APRIL 6; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS IT AIMS FOR 2021 ANALYST CLASS TO BE 50% WOMEN; 16/03/2018 – CFA Society NY: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 12/04/2018 – BLANKFEIN: GOLDMAN COMFORTABLE PARTICIPATING IN ARAMCO; 16/03/2018 – Goldman tells its clients to buy high-growth companies at reasonable valuations; 30/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Google Women March Ahead With Gender Bias Suits; 13/05/2018 – Goldman Eyes Multibillion Dollar Deal to Fuel Saudi Expansion; 22/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to exit; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as David Solomon named Lloyd Blankfein’s top lieutenant

Among 6 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Church & Dwight has $82 highest and $64 lowest target. $74.67’s average target is 3.90% above currents $71.87 stock price. Church & Dwight had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Friday, March 29. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $70 target. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of CHD in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $82 target in Monday, April 15 report. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Deutsche Bank maintained Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $64 target. The stock of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29.

Cypress Capital Group decreased Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 7,353 shares to 10,227 valued at $486,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares (IJH) stake by 1,558 shares and now owns 11,988 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,600 are owned by Garrison Bradford Assocs. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Blackrock stated it has 20.70 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 57,469 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Hugh Johnson Ltd Com reported 103,015 shares stake. 8.27 million are owned by . Moreover, Sunbelt Securities has 0.18% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Notis owns 19,000 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv holds 0.08% or 15,712 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp accumulated 1.14 million shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Patten Gp Inc Inc invested in 3,204 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor Inc stated it has 0.12% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 122,649 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldmanchs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldmanchs Group has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 17.04% above currents $216.8 stock price. Goldmanchs Group had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 64 investors sold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Group Lc stated it has 5,805 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 1,000 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser invested in 500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sei Invests accumulated 72,971 shares. 7,271 are held by Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Com. Brighton Jones Llc holds 0.03% or 1,163 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett & Lc owns 606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Finemark Bank & Trust And reported 1,003 shares. Lederer & Assocs Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 1,633 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Bank Of America Corp De owns 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3.25 million shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.85% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,121 shares. Kj Harrison & Prns accumulated 11,680 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 125,792 shares.