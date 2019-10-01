$5.03 EPS Expected for Lockheed Martin (LMT); Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Sellers Increased By 75.56% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report $5.03 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 2.14% from last quarter’s $5.14 EPS. LMT’s profit would be $1.42B giving it 19.39 P/E if the $5.03 EPS is correct. After having $5.00 EPS previously, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s analysts see 0.60% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $390.06. About 1.23 million shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin CEO: Building Bridges to a Brighter Future; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Lockheed Martin Corp. Outlook To Pos, Rtgs Afrmd; 03/04/2018 – NASA awards $247.5 million cost-plus contract to Lockheed Martin to design and build a supersonic aircraft that does not create a traditional sonic boom; 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS; 29/03/2018 – Air Force Chief Calls Lockheed F-35 Upkeep Costs a Major Concern; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 17/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Submits Proposal for U.S. Air Force’s GPS IIIF Program

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) had an increase of 75.56% in short interest. NEOS’s SI was 3.48 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 75.56% from 1.98M shares previously. With 465,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s short sellers to cover NEOS’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 260,050 shares traded or 20.87% up from the average. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) has declined 77.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOS News: 15/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 22/04/2018 – DJ Neos Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOS); 20/03/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Two Airbus A320 Neos back in IndiGo fleet; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Neos 3627.T -2017/18 parent results; 21/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ORDERS COMBINED 183 ENGINES, SPARES FOR AIRBUS NEOS; 15/03/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 49c; 14/03/2018 – Richland Source: Neos’ Wesner teaches dance class at Ashland High School; 09/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-All 14 grounded A320 Neos of India’s lndiGo, GoAir back in operation – PTI in Economic Times

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using its drug delivery technologies. The company has market cap of $73.60 million. The Company’s product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The firm makes and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin has $42000 highest and $35600 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is -1.25% below currents $390.06 stock price. Lockheed Martin had 12 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold Lockheed Martin Corporation shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.34% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 25,000 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 4,762 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc holds 0.03% or 1,046 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 8,167 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 730,533 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 841 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Next Grp Inc invested in 0.14% or 3,558 shares. Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) accumulated 21,275 shares. Ims Capital Mngmt invested 0.88% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 14,435 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.56% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi accumulated 1.87% or 22,544 shares. Sequent Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.53% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 2,011 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity. $509,534 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares were bought by TAICLET JAMES D JR.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $110.15 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. It has a 19.01 P/E ratio. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies.

