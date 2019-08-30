-5.00% to Target, Roth Capital Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ambarella (AMBA) Stock; Gevo (GEVO) Sellers Decreased By 9.69% Their Shorts

Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) had a decrease of 9.69% in short interest. GEVO’s SI was 319,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.69% from 353,900 shares previously. With 187,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s short sellers to cover GEVO’s short positions. The SI to Gevo Inc’s float is 3.87%. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 76,082 shares traded. Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) has declined 34.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.49% the S&P500.

In an analyst note issued to investors and clients on Friday morning, Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock Neutral was reconfirmed by Analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $45.0000 TP on the stock. Roth Capital’s TP suggests a potential downside of -5.00% from the company’s last stock close price.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. The company has market cap of $35.84 million. It operates through two divisions, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. It currently has negative earnings. The firm engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels.

The stock increased 4.99% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 822,658 shares traded or 77.82% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The company??s system-on-a-chip creates integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market.