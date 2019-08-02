45.75% to Target, KeyBanc Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BlackLine (BL) Stock; Harris Associates LP Has Cut By $611,355 Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position

Harris Associates LP decreased Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) stake by 0.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP sold 3,845 shares as Automatic Data Processing In (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Harris Associates LP holds 2.01 million shares with $320.61M value, down from 2.01 million last quarter. Automatic Data Processing In now has $71.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $164.3. About 4.10 million shares traded or 118.12% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 05/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Appointments within Groupe ADP; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Wage Growth Accelerating in Response; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%

KeyBanc have a $62.0000 TP on the stock. The TP means a potential upside of 45.75% from BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)‘s last close price. This rating was disclosed to clients in analysts report on Friday, 2 August.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.76 million activity. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. 1,614 shares valued at $236,629 were sold by Black Maria on Friday, February 8. On Thursday, February 14 Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42M worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 36,364 shares. $256,567 worth of stock was sold by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129.

Harris Associates LP increased Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 235,621 shares to 13.75 million valued at $625.38M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 16,690 shares and now owns 3.44M shares. Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Automatic Data Processing had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 1. Robert W. Baird maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) rating on Thursday, August 1. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $17800 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies.

The stock decreased 4.62% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 1.10 million shares traded or 114.48% up from the average. BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has risen 2.08% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.08% the S&P500. Some Historical BL News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.1% Position in Blackline; 03/05/2018 – BLACKLINE INC BL.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.01 TO $0.03; 03/05/2018 – BLACKLINE INC BL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $222 MLN TO $225 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Blackline; 29/03/2018 – BLACKLINE SAFETY CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 16/05/2018 – Continuous Accounting, lntercompany Account Reconciliation And Automation Key Topics At lnTheBlack APAC 2018; 03/05/2018 – BlackLine 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 29/03/2018 – Blackline Safety posts record first quarter revenue; 16/05/2018 – Continuous Accounting, Intercompany Account Reconciliation And Automation Key Topics At InTheBlack APAC 2018; 08/03/2018 Blackline Safety named Manufacturer of the Year at the Oil & Gas Awards