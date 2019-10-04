$44.81 EPS Expected for Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG); Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 69 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 74 decreased and sold their stakes in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 82.53 million shares, down from 84.26 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Corcept Therapeutics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 51 Increased: 50 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) to report $44.81 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $7.03 EPS change or 18.61% from last quarter’s $37.78 EPS. BKNG’s profit would be $1.90B giving it 11.01 P/E if the $44.81 EPS is correct. After having $23.59 EPS previously, Booking Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 89.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.62% or $12.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.62. About 34,673 shares traded. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has declined 7.06% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BKNG News: 07/03/2018 – Local Maine Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS SAYS DR. JAN DOCTER WON’T STAND FOR REELECTIO; 21/03/2018 – 100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out, According to OpenTable Diners; 07/03/2018 – Local Kentucky Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL REDUCED NOW, FLT, EHIC, BKNG, MA IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Local South Carolina Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 09/05/2018 – Booking Holdings Sees 2Q Rev Growth 6% to 10% in Constant Currency; 08/03/2018 – BOOKING HOLDINGS – BOARD NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT JUNE ANNUAL MEETING NICK READ, GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF VODAFONE GROUP PLC; 07/03/2018 – Local Alabama Property Named to Booking.com’s Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List; 03/05/2018 – Booking.com Research Exposes Gap Between Travel Ambitions and Reality

Among 9 analysts covering Booking Holdings Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BKNG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Booking Holdings Inc. – Common Stock has $227500 highest and $195000 lowest target. $2110’s average target is 6.91% above currents $1973.62 stock price. Booking Holdings Inc. – Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BKNG in report on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 27. Needham reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $220000 target in Tuesday, May 21 report. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10.

Booking Holdings Inc. provides online travel and related services in the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company has market cap of $83.90 billion. It operates Booking.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; offers hotel, rental car, and airline ticket reservation services, as well as vacation packages and cruises under the priceline.com brand through its Name Your Own Price and Express Deals travel services; and operates KAYAK, a meta-search service allowing clients to easily search and compare travel itineraries and prices, including airline ticket, accommodation, and rental car reservation information. It has a 21.76 P/E ratio. The firm also operates agoda.com, which provides online accommodation reservation services; Rentalcars.com that offers rental car reservation services; and OpenTable that offers restaurant reservation and information services to clients and restaurant reservation management, as well as customer acquisition services to restaurants.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. It offers Korlym tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It has a 21.95 P/E ratio. The firm is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 4.57% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated for 8.52 million shares. Tanaka Capital Management Inc owns 76,824 shares or 2.63% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Consonance Capital Management Lp has 2.27% invested in the company for 2.88 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 1.54% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 183,470 shares.

The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $13.83. About 60,050 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has declined 12.17% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500.