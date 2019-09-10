43.43% to Target, Barclays Capital Maintains “Overweight” Rating for Associated British Foods PLC (LON:ABF) Stock; Five Below (FIVE) Sentiment Is 1.22

London: In a research note shared with investors and clients on Tuesday, 10 September, Barclays Capital kept their “Overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods PLC (LON:ABF). They currently have a GBX 3200.00 PT on the firm. Barclays Capital’s target means a potential upside of 43.43% from the company’s previous stock close.

Five Below Inc (FIVE) investors sentiment is 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is flat, as only 181 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 148 reduced and sold their equity positions in Five Below Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 52.61 million shares, down from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Five Below Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 121 Increased: 107 New Position: 74.

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc holds 12.11% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. for 203,282 shares. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owns 74,432 shares or 5.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc has 2.6% invested in the company for 11,592 shares. The Maryland-based Maryland Capital Management has invested 2.56% in the stock. Riverbridge Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.05 million shares.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 18.18% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $9.68 million for 176.78 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.00% negative EPS growth.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.85 billion. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. It has a 45.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 17.05 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. It has a 19.31 P/E ratio. The Grocery segment makes and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Among 4 analysts covering Associated British Foods PLC (LON:ABF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Associated British Foods PLC has GBX 3400 highest and GBX 2750 lowest target. GBX 2950’s average target is 31.93% above currents GBX 2236 stock price. Associated British Foods PLC had 32 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Kepler Cheuvreux with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and GBX 3200 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ABF in report on Friday, June 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 10.

The stock decreased 2.99% or GBX 69 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2236. About 210,372 shares traded. Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.