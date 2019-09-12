40 North Management Upped Ptc (PTC) Holding by $36.70 Million; Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Stake Has Increased by Indexiq Advisors Llc

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98M, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 105,841 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.41; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 12/03/2018 – lululemon Upgrades to Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Adj EPS 34c

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 53.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 35,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 101,337 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 66,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.36M market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 206,346 shares traded or 61.41% up from the average. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q EPS 9c; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Sterling Construction; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold STRL shares while 38 reduced holdings.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 50,320 shares to 194,890 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 11,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,320 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX).