40 North Management Upped Its Ptc (PTC) Position by $36.70 Million; Eqis Capital Management Trimmed Its Realpage (RP) Stake by $427,286

Eqis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eqis Capital Management Inc sold 7,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $823,000, down from 21,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $63.13. About 282,582 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98M, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 481,141 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing AI-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED

Since March 26, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $17.01 million activity.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RP’s profit will be $29.37M for 50.91 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Eqis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $779.38M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 311 shares to 2,103 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 324,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Liability Company has 76,781 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Next Century Growth Ltd Co owns 105,997 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.09% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,425 shares. King Luther Mgmt stated it has 1.63M shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Eminence Lp invested in 1.99% or 2.57M shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% or 4,047 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp stated it has 3,614 shares. Brown Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 27,302 shares. Stifel holds 0% or 9,438 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 6,109 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Moreover, Piedmont Advsrs has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 318,529 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).