40 North Management Raised Its Stake in Ptc (PTC) by $36.70 Million as Share Value Declined; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Shareholder Hood River Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Shares Declined

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98 million, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 1.22M shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 08/05/2018 – PTC to Participate in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads to Meet Congressional PTC Requirement; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$315M; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 49.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 500,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 517,634 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.78 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 1.00M shares traded or 31.46% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 22/03/2018 – ACI WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SHANGHAI-BASED BANK CARD COMPANY UNIONPAY INTERNATIONAL; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q New Bookings Up 142% Over 1Q 2017; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA of $255M-$270M; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 29/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Presenting at Conference Apr 24; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-Copernicus Group) Clinical Services Division Acquires ACI Clinical

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ACIW – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s why ACI Worldwide, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ACI Empowers Everlink to Launch New Machine Learning Fraud Management Solution – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Banks and Fintechs Are Global Leaders in Payments Innovation, Study by ACI Worldwide and Ovum Reveals – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 16,114 shares to 448,126 shares, valued at $38.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 146,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parnassus Invests Ca stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). King Luther reported 0.2% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 16,888 shares stake. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 10,926 shares. New York-based Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Creative Planning accumulated 28,344 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 18,792 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 124,911 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.01% or 1.53 million shares in its portfolio. Vident Advisory Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 21,600 shares. Alphaone Investment Serv Ltd Company owns 12,945 shares. Huntington National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Rhumbline Advisers owns 370,445 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc accumulated 171,991 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $14.01M for 68.54 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.