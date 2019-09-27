40 North Management Has Lifted Ptc (PTC) Holding by $36.70 Million; As Re/Max Holdings (RMAX) Market Valuation Declined, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Position

40 North Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 40 North Management Llc bought 412,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $89.98M, up from 590,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 40 North Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $67.39. About 659,061 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO FULLY IMPLEMENT PTC BY `NO LATER’ THAN 2020; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Rev $1.25B-$1.26B; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY EPS 31c-EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.41; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc. (RMAX) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 98,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.71% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.06M, up from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Re/Max Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $972.27M market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 298,726 shares traded or 26.35% up from the average. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 42.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 02/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 04/05/2018 – 80 Motto Mortgage Franchises Sold Coast To Coast; 21/03/2018 – RE/MAX Affiliates Donate Over $167 Million to 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA IN A RANGE OF $103.5 MLN TO $106.5 MLN; 29/05/2018 – RE/MAX Finds Strong Sellers’ Market Continues In New England But Luxury Slows Across Few States; 16/04/2018 – Rising Prices, Fewer Sales Driven by Record-Breaking Low Inventory; 20/04/2018 – DJ RE/MAX Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMAX); 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $213 MLN TO $216 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 37C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold PTC shares while 137 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 65.19 million shares or 3.25% less from 67.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Services reported 1,196 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 70,685 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company has 1,146 shares. Franklin Resources Inc, California-based fund reported 2.31M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 30,639 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co accumulated 736,821 shares. Westpac Banking has 7,658 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Ok has 0.5% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Peapack Gladstone Fin, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,538 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.08% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Ameritas Invest Prns has 873 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Lc accumulated 14,133 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 15,790 shares.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. Shares for $4.47M were bought by Liniger David L. on Thursday, June 6. 9,100 shares valued at $293,930 were bought by Dow Roger J. on Wednesday, June 12.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $10.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shaw Communication Inc. (NYSE:SJR) by 121,561 shares to 5.64M shares, valued at $115.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 38,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).