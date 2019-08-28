40.45% to Target, Barclays Maintains “Equal-Weight” Rating for Mallinckrodt (MNK) Stock; Quantitative Investment Management Trimmed By $560,000 Its Cognex (CGNX) Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Cognex Corp (CGNX) stake by 66.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 11,200 shares as Cognex Corp (CGNX)’s stock declined 8.84%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 5,700 shares with $289,000 value, down from 16,900 last quarter. Cognex Corp now has $7.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 400,800 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C

In an analyst report published on 28 August, Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) stock “Equal-Weight” was reaffirmed at Barclays. They currently have a $5.0000 TP on the stock. Barclays’s TP means a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s last close price.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognex Stock Gets a Bump on Better-Than-Expected Results – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 High-Growth AI Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cognex Corp (CGNX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognex Corporation (CGNX) CEO Robert Willett on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 219,136 shares. De Burlo Grp Incorporated holds 18,200 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The reported 279,231 shares stake. Polar Cap Llp holds 0.31% or 646,624 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,600 shares. Natixis accumulated 4,832 shares. Northern Corp owns 1.57M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsr accumulated 1,304 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity stated it has 362,834 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 147,722 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc owns 830,196 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 2,600 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Tirschwell And Loewy invested in 727,350 shares or 5.06% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cognex has $4300 highest and $3600 lowest target. $39.50’s average target is -8.22% below currents $43.04 stock price. Cognex had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) stake by 41,500 shares to 52,800 valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA) stake by 71,700 shares and now owns 75,600 shares. Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) was raised too.

The stock decreased 15.64% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 12.22 million shares traded or 220.48% up from the average. Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has declined 71.18% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MNK News: 16/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt plc Announces $300 Million Debt Repayment; 09/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022450 Company: MALLINCKRODT IP; 26/03/2018 – Evoke Announces Agreement with Mallinckrodt to Amend Milestone Payments; 04/04/2018 – MALLINCKRODT PLC – PAUL R. CARTER & ANNE C. WHITAKER WILL JOIN MALLINCKRODT BOARD PENDING SHAREHOLDER VOTE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN MAY, 2018; 04/04/2018 – ANGUS RUSSELL TO SUCCEED MELVIN BOOTH AS MALLINCKRODT CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 12/04/2018 – Mallinckrodt said it “vehemently disagrees” with the allegations; 03/05/2018 – MALLINCKRODT – FDA COMMITTEE RECOMMENDED RISK-BENEFIT PROFILE OF STANNSOPORFIN DOES NOT SUPPORT APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF NEWBORNS ≥35 WEEKS OF GESTATIONAL AGE; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Transaction Valued at $185 Million; 17/04/2018 – U.S. drug agency proposes rules to rein in opioid manufacturing

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $87,358 activity. $48,383 worth of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) was bought by Reasons Bryan M. on Friday, June 7. Trudeau Mark bought $16,325 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold Mallinckrodt plc shares while 80 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 89.26 million shares or 1.34% less from 90.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Corp reported 19,400 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 52 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. 41,000 are owned by Macquarie Gp Ltd. Fmr Ltd owns 1.21M shares. 860 are owned by C M Bidwell & Associates. Tekla Lc holds 32,980 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% or 109,800 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 112,893 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 18,651 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager L P has 0.3% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 227,455 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc reported 0.02% in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) for 267,983 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mallinckrodt has $42 highest and $900 lowest target. $23.33’s average target is 555.34% above currents $3.56 stock price. Mallinckrodt had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, May 31. The stock of Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, May 22. The rating was initiated by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.