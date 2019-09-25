$4.80 EPS Expected for Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CZSVF) Shorts Increased By 22.22%

Analysts expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report $4.80 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.99 EPS change or 25.98% from last quarter’s $3.81 EPS. ANTM’s profit would be $1.23B giving it 12.89 P/E if the $4.80 EPS is correct. After having $4.64 EPS previously, Anthem, Inc.’s analysts see 3.45% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $247.49. About 402,915 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will Be Fined for Players’ Anthem Kneeling; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care

BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CZSVF) had an increase of 22.22% in short interest. CZSVF’s SI was 55,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.22% from 45,000 shares previously. With 7,100 avg volume, 8 days are for BERKWOOD RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CZSVF)’s short sellers to cover CZSVF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0321 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Berkwood Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.46 million. The firm holds interests in the Delbreuil Lithium project that comprise 53 claims located in the Abitibi area, Quebec; and Cobalt Fold Property, which include 40 claims covering an area of 2,176.19 hectares located in the CÃ´te-Nord area of Quebec. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds options to acquire 100% interests in the Lac Gueret East Graphite property that consists of 38 claims covering an area of 2,052 hectares located in Manicouagan regional county municipality, Quebec; the Lac Gueret South Graphite property comprising 106 claims covering an area of 5,714 hectares located in Manicouagan regional county municipality, Quebec; and the TOCO/Takwa River gold property that consists of 45 claims located in north-central Quebec.

Anthem, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $63.31 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. It has a 15.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers a spectrum of network managed care health benefit plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.