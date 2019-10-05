$4.74 EPS Expected for Northrop Grumman (NOC); Wilhelmina International (WHLM) Sellers Decreased By 35.48% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report $4.74 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $1.80 EPS change or 27.52% from last quarter’s $6.54 EPS. NOC’s profit would be $797.97M giving it 19.46 P/E if the $4.74 EPS is correct. After having $5.06 EPS previously, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s analysts see -6.32% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.28% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $368.98. About 820,448 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 09/04/2018 – Two independent investigations point to the Northrop’s payload adapter as the cause of the satellite’s loss, the report said; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP QTRLY AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SALES OF $3,280 MLN, UP 10 PCT; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Segment Operating Income $762M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Wilhelmina International, Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company has market cap of $28.40 million. The firm engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It has a 47.41 P/E ratio. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 61 investors sold Northrop Grumman Corporation shares while 277 reduced holdings.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $62.12 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 19.12 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.