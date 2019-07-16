$4.54 EPS Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (URI); Lincluden Management LTD Raised Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Position By $974,250

Analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report $4.54 EPS on July, 17.They anticipate $0.69 EPS change or 17.92% from last quarter’s $3.85 EPS. URI’s profit would be $356.96 million giving it 7.42 P/E if the $4.54 EPS is correct. After having $3.31 EPS previously, United Rentals, Inc.’s analysts see 37.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $134.74. About 797,355 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) stake by 22.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 54,125 shares as Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)’s stock declined 10.43%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 298,786 shares with $5.43M value, up from 244,661 last quarter. Vodafone Group Plc now has $43.61B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 3.59M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty Deal Gets Reaction From Competitors (Video); 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, IF IT IS TO RECEIVE ANTI-TRUST APPROVAL, WOULD REQUIRE STRICT CONDITIONS – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Liberty Global Bid Will Make EU Weigh Multi-Play; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Puts Unitymedia Ratings On Watch Pos On Vodafone News; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE – PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT ENSURES VODAFONE QATAR WILL CONTINUE TO USE VODAFONE BRAND AND BENEFIT FROM EXPERTISE AND ASSETS OF VODAFONE GROUP; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – NICK READ WILL BECOME GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE- DESIGNATE; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – DEAL TRANSACTION VALUES INDUS TOWERS AT AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF INR715BN; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING

United Rentals, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. The company has market cap of $10.59 billion. It operates in two divisions, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. It has a 10.18 P/E ratio. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold United Rentals, Inc. shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 32,570 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Goldman Sachs has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership invested in 490,277 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Cibc World Corp reported 13,344 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested 0.25% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Paloma Prtn owns 7,624 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 11,355 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.02% or 7,709 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 13,033 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Company has invested 0.54% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 11,835 shares. Zweig has 1.34% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 105,073 shares. Whitnell And reported 70 shares. Ironwood Limited has invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Among 2 analysts covering Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vodafone Group had 10 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 6 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”.